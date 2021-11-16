Taking a stand is worth the risk.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for the film “National Champions”, starring Stephan James as a college football star who takes a stand against the NCAA and their refusal to pay athletes.

Photo: STX Films

In the film, James plays quarterback LeMarcus, who goes on TV to lead a boycott over the issue, pointing out that his teammate, played by Alexander Ludwig, is living in poverty, while their coach, played by J.K. Simmons makes $5 million a year in salary.

“I’ve been a diehard sports fan my entire life,” James tells People. “A part of me still believes one day I’ll go pro. But the truth is, acting and sports are synonymous. It takes hard work and teamwork with everyone working feverishly towards one goal. I think that’s part of what made this film so special to make.”

Simmons adds, “Being a big college football fan (Go Bucks! Go Griz!) was part of the attraction, for sure. Then when I read the script and talked to director [Ric Roman Waugh] I was hooked by the combination of passion, intelligence and even-handedness in the story.”

The film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant and Uzo Aduba.

“National Champions” is out in theatres Dec. 10.