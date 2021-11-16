Click to share this via email

With her top-13 performance, Holly Forbes proved she’s in it to win it.

On Monday night’s “The Voice”, the 31-year-old singer performed the Garth Brooks classic “The Dance”.

Starting out softly, Forbes brought powerful emotion to the performance that had the audience cheering as the song kicked into high gear.

The judges were also visibly moved by the performance and heaped praise on the singer when she finished.

“You kept it simple and poured your heart out,” Blake Shelton said.

Ariana Grande added, “What you do every single time is in your league, and in your own world.”

Forbes will still have to wait until Tuesday night’s episode to learn whether she is making it through to the next round, with two contestants set to go home.