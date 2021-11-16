The new trailer for the star-studded Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” has been released.

The teaser follows Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky, who are two low-level astronomers that “go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

The climate crisis awareness movie also stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

“Don’t Look Up”. Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up”. Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Filmmaker Adam McKay recently spoke to Deadline about how the response to COVID-19 from certain global political leaders mirrored the events in the upcoming movie.

“I was as shocked as anyone when the pandemic hit, though some climate scientists predicted an increasing rate of pandemics from changing weather, and animals moving into different areas. They don’t entirely know that this pandemic isn’t disconnected from the climate crisis.

“I never saw this coming, and then, when it happened, to have actual beats from our movie play out in front of us? It was both strange, incredible, and scary and at the same time. But not that unexpected. It’s definitely one of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had working on a project as far as how it connected to reality. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up”. Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

“Don’t Look Up”. Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Timothée Chalamet in “Don’t Look Up”. Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Mark Rylance plays tech billionaire Peter Isherwell in the film, a character comparable to Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk.

McKay spoke about writing the character of the billionaire before people started flying into space.

The director insisted, “No human being is meant to have that much power and money. These individuals that are worth as much as many small countries and some mid-size countries, and run these massive corporations that have overrun our culture and our government…I don’t know if I would behave much better if you gave me 80 billion dollars.

“I think it just immediately turns you into an insane person, and whenever I see someone who’s worth those billions and billions who’s not an insane person, I’m astounded. They remind me of the kings from the 14th and 15th and 16th century, those inbred megalomaniacs who claim to be God. So, yeah, they’re a disaster, each a walking failure emblematic of our society’s inability to function properly.

“Their space race is embarrassing. They look like giant children. I honestly have compassion for every person, and I’m not sure anyone could handle that kind of wealth and power. But I truly can’t say enough bad stuff about them.”

“Don’t Look Up” hits theatres on December 10 before launching on Netflix December 24.