Rosamund Pike spoke about feeling “embarrassed” about starring in the 2005 video-game movie “Doom” in a new episode of “Collider Ladies Night”.

The actress starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Karl Urban in the flick, which was a box office flop and received poor reviews.

READ MORE: Rosamund Pike To Narrate Audiobook Of ‘The Eye of the World’

Pike explained when her expectations for the film started to shift, “I feel partly to blame in that respect because I think I failed just through ignorance and innocence to understand, to fully get a picture of what ‘Doom’ meant to fans at that point.

“I wasn’t a gamer. I didn’t understand. If I knew what I knew now, I would have dived right into all of that and got fully immersed in it like I do now. And I just didn’t understand.

“I feel embarrassed, really. I feel embarrassed that I was sort of ignorant of what it meant and I didn’t know how to go about finding out because the internet wasn’t the place it is now for the fans to speak up. I wouldn’t have known where to find them. I do now!

“In fact, I now have many friends who were massive fans of the game and I just wish I had known them then.”

A synopsis for the movie read, “A group of space marines travels to Mars to investigate the mishaps in a research facility. However, they find themselves under threat after being attacked by strange creatures.”

READ MORE: Rosamund Pike Battles Evil Monsters In ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Trailer

Pike also spoke about her new show “The Wheel of Time”, which is based on the book series by Robert Jordan.

“I fully embraced the fan culture of this book series. I’ve spent hours finding out what they love and hearing what they have to say and seeing what they discuss on the chat rooms and all of that.

“And I just wish I had known to do that for ‘Doom’. So it’s a source of kind of regret for me that — I just didn’t know enough about the business to be perfectly honest.”