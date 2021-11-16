Rockmond Dunbar will no longer answer the call on “9-1-1”.

Dunbar, 48, has parted ways with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear’s “9-1-1”, which he starred on since its inception. His exit comes due to his non-vaccinated status, according to Deadline.

Dunbar, who portrays Michael Grant on the series, seeked religious and medical exemptions for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, both of which were reviewed and rejected by Disney.

“I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer,” Dunbar told the publication. “My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now.

“I’ve been an actor in this business for 30 years, but my greatest roles are as a husband and father to our four small children. As a man that walks in faith, I look forward to what the future holds,” he continued. “I have enjoyed the last five seasons with this wonderful cast and crew and will cherish the time I’ve been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best.“

20th Television also acknowledged Dunbar’s departure from “9-1-1”.

“We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions,” a rep told Deadline.

“In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.”

Dunbar has starred on all five seasons of “9-1-1”, which originally launched on Jan. 3, 2018.