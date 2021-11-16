Queen Elizabeth II released a poignant statement after missing the General Synod for the first time in its 51-year history on Tuesday.

The Monarch, 95, cancelled her appearance at the Church of England’s national assembly amid ongoing health issues, with doctors ordering her to rest for two weeks at the end of October.

Prince Edward attended the event instead, with him reading the Queen’s message which included a nod to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at age 99.

“It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod,” Her Majesty shared in the statement obtained by ET Canada.

“None of us can slow the passage of time; and while we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings.

“Of course, in our richly diverse modern society, the well-being of the nation depends on the contribution of people of all faiths, and of none,” the 95-year-old went on. “But for people of faith, the last few years have been particularly hard, with unprecedented restrictions in accessing the comfort and reassurance of public worship. For many, it has been a time of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness.”

She continued, “Yet the Gospel has brought hope, as it has done throughout the ages; and the Church has adapted and continued its ministry, often in new ways — such as digital forms of worship.”

The Queen, who is Supreme Governor of the church, went on: “Your Graces and members of the Synod, the next five years will not always be straightforward.

“Like every new Synod, you have inherited weighty responsibilities with many issues to address, reports to debate, and difficult decisions to make. You may have to consider proposals on governance, on conduct, on the use of resources, and on other issues; and on a vision for the future of the Church.”

She added, “In some areas, there will, of course, be differing views and my hope is that you will be strengthened with the certainty of the love of God, as you work together and draw on the Church’s tradition of unity in fellowship for the tasks ahead.”

The Queen also missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back. The service was meant to be her first public appearance in a few weeks.