Rolling Stone tells the story of the Beatles’ controversial 1970 breakup album Let It Be in the first episode of season two of their “500 Greatest Albums” podcast.

Each episode focuses on one album from the updated version of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list, giving “fans unprecedented access to conversations with the people behind the music, as well as classic interview audio and expert commentary from Rolling Stone’s writers and editors,” a press release confirms.

Paul McCartney features on the latest ep, talking about one of his all-time most soulful love songs, “Two of Us”, written for his then-girlfriend Linda.

The musician gushes, “I’ve got very vivid memories of driving out of London in my Aston Martin with Linda, just the two of us, and she was always keen on getting lost.”

He insists most people would be worried about getting lost with a loved one in the car, adding: “In London you can really get lost.”

McCartney reveals that the pair found a place with a little parking spot and a field, by the woods.

He shares, “I had my guitar and just started writing that song,” saying how the lyrics were basically commenting on what they were doing.

McCartney was married to Linda from 1969 to 1998.

A synopsis for the episode reads, “Let It Be is known as the Beatles’ breakup record: the one where squabbles among John [Lennon], McCartney, George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr] began to overtake the music, resulting in their darkest, most divisive set of songs.

“But as McCartney, Starr, and a group of collaborators explain in our season opener, the bitterness is only half the story. McCartney and Starr join best-selling author and Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield to take us step-by-step through the making of the album, from the failed back-to-basics concept to the famous 1969 rooftop gig to the bitter feud over producer Phil Spector’s involvement. Key voices — including Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, and Peter Jackson, who directed the upcoming ‘Get Back’ documentary — show that the album is not only greater than its reputation, it’s also misunderstood.

“Let It Be is the Beatles at a crossroads, heading into their thirties, facing the end of the Sixties, moving on to their adult lives. Even in their times of trouble, the Beatles managed to maintain lasting friendships and make some of their greatest songs.”