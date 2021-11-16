Don Johnson has a thing or two he wants to say to his daughter’s boyfriend Chris Martin.

Speaking to Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto, the “Nash Bridges” actor talked about his thoughts on Dakota Johnson’s relationship.

“If she’s happy, then I’m happy and he’s a lovely guy,” Don said of Chris.

When asked about “fatherly talks” with the Coldplay singer, he said with a cheeky grin, “We kinda like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position, a little further down the road… and then we have the talk.”

When it comes to their future, what is Don most looking forward to?

“If she decides to get married, there would be grandchildren not too long after that. I’d be pretty excited about that part,” he answered with a smile.

Dakota and Chris made headlines in 2017 when they announced they were dating. The two were recently spotted this summer on vacation in Spain.