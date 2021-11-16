Kirsten Dunst is opening up about the pay gap in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Independent, she admits there was a big difference in actor salaries in the 2002 “Spider-Man” film.

“The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” The actress reveals. “I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’”

Reflecting on the franchise which earned over $1 billion USD worldwide, she believes it should have been different.

“But you know who was on the cover of the second ‘Spider-Man’ poster? ‘Spider-Man’ and me,” Dunst says.

Despite her misgivings, when Variety asked about reprising the role, the actress said she is still interested.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that … I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”