Olivia Munn has no interest in the rumour mill surrounding her and John Mulaney.

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, have been had a romance dating back to May 2021 immediately following Mullaney’s separation from his wife. Munn is pregnant with the couple’s first child and the pair were recently targets of breakup rumours.

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumours run rampant in one way,” Munn told the Los Angeles Times. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Munn says engaging with the rumours is a lose-lose situation, choosing: “not to refute specific claims.”

“If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth,” she asserted. “The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.”