The recent release of Taylor Swift’s rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) reopened old wounds from the past with a new 10-minute version of her breakup anthem “All Too Well”.

That fresh take on old heartbreak reminded fans of Swift’s past relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer, both of which ended poorly (her song about Mayer, “Dear John”, will appear on her upcoming rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

As a result, Mayer revealed he’s been receiving nasty messages from Swifties on social media, and decided to share one as an example — along with his response.

In a screenshot taken by Daily Dot, a social media user writes to Mayer, “f**k yourself you ugly b***h I hope you choke on something.”

Replies Mayer, “i wish this was a joke,” before issuing his reply.

Addressing the user by name, Mayer writes, “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days, I decided to choose your message at random to reply to,” adding, “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”