Jesy Nelson has had to postpone a live performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Little Mix member shared on Tuesday that she is “now self-isolating, following government guidelines” after contracting the virus.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday,” she continued.

“Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you all so much.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @jesynelson/Instagram

Nelson hasn’t revealed if she is vaccinated but did speak to Vulture about her “Boyz” collaborator Nicki Minaj and her controversial statements about vaccines.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. If Nicki feels like she hasn’t done her full research and she wants to know more about the vaccination, then that’s her opinion,” Nelson said last month. “She’s there to be on my song, to do her part. She’s literally made my song even better. That’s nothing to do with my song and what we’re doing together.”

The Hits Live performance was set to be one of Nelson’s first live performances since leaving the girl group. Others to attend will be James Arthur, KSI and Years & Years.

As of this point, Nelson will still perform at Captial FM’s Jingle Bell Ball on Dec. 11 alongside Coldplay, Justin Bieber and more.