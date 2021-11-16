In the midst of its 33rd season, “The Simpsons” remains a pop-culture juggernaut that shows no sign of concluding anytime soon.

All TV series must eventually end, however, and when the time comes showrunner Al Jean has a very specific idea of how to wrap up the show in a way that ties into the show’s very first episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”.

“I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they’d be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop,” said Jean in an interview with Radio Times, as reported by People. “That’s how I would end it, if I had to.”

Of course, Jean doesn’t expect he’ll have to start coming up with a series finale anytime soon.

“To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we’re doing really well on Disney+ in the U.S. and the U.K. and other countries in the Americas, I don’t see anybody going, ‘Let’s wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it’ at the moment,'” he explained

Making its debut on Fox back in 1989, “The Simpsons” recently aired its 700th episode, and Jean revealed that he’d “calculated” how long it would take to make it to 1,000 episodes.

“That’s 12 more seasons,” he said. “I’ll just be saying, I’ll be very happy to be here in 12 seasons’ time. [But] it’s not just a hop, skip and a jump. It’s a little further than that.”

For the time being, “The Simpsons” renewed through season 34, which will keep the show on the air until at least 2023.