From her “One Night Only” special and interview with Oprah, Adele is busy as a bee – but she’s not done yet.

To celebrate the release of her album 30, Adele hosted a party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The event featured food and drinks themed after the album with cocktails named after tracks like “I Drink Wine Spritzer” and “My Little Love ‘Tail”.

The event was more subdued compared to her show, even giving the singer time to cuddle up with bestie Nicole Richie and friends.

Adele shared photos of the two hugging and enjoying cocktails surrounded by friends on Instagram.

The post reads: “Cocktails and Crying all round 🥺”

The post also features an image of the singer getting ready for the night with her team and making a funny face.

Leading up to the release of her album, Adele performed a “One Night Only” special at the Griffith Observatory which had famous attendees like Leonardo DiCaprio and Lizzo.

“Adele One Night Only” is available on demand with the Global TV App and STACKTV.

30 comes out on Nov. 19.