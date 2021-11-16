Click to share this via email

Are your Spidey senses tingling? Because the newest “Spider-Man” trailer just dropped.

On Tuesday, Marvel gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from Tom Holland’s newest film.

The trailer was debuted at a fan event and then released to the public moments later.

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.

Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/ki3MPhCTqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 17, 2021

But perhaps what has viewers most excited is that the multiverse will allow past characters to appear in this movie.

William Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro will make appearances. The characters were all part of past “Spider-Man” films but not released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

People were hoping to see previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again suited up for some web-slinging action but they didn’t appear in the trailer.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also return to their roles opposite Holland.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres on Dec. 17.