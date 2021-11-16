After being released from her conservatorship of 13 years, what’s in the cards for Britney Spears?

According to her Instagram, it might be a baby.

Sharing a black and white photo of an infant’s feet, the singer shared her thoughts: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣”

Spears is already mother to teenage sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 16 whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The singer was released from her conservatorship after a judge terminated it over the weekend. It was instituted in 2008 and was managed by her father Jamie Spears.

She took to Instagram and revealed she celebrated by having a glass of champagne. “Actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months,” she wrote.