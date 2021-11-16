Mike Tyson is trumpeting the power of the toad.

The former heavyweight champ spoke with the New York Post while attending Wonderland, a Miami conference promoting the alleged benefits of psychedelics drugs, and discussed experiencing death while tripping on psychoactive toad venom.

“I died during my first trip,” Tyson said. “In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

Tyson’s experience wasn’t from any garden-variety toad, but from Bufo alvarius (a.k.a. the Sonoran Desert Toad), which produces a venom that results in a short but powerful psychedelic experience when smoked.

According to Tyson, his toad venom-fueled trips have helped him to lose 100 pounds in three months, begin boxing again while fostering the restart of his relationship with his wife and children.

“It has made me more creative and helps me focus. I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur,” he said of the venom. “People see the difference [in me]. It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved.”

Added Tyson: “The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.”