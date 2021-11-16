With the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone”, director Chris Columbus is calling for the director’s cut to be released.

Speaking to TheWrap, Columbus shared that there was a three-hour version of the first film in the series but they cut it down.

“We knew that the film worked because we did a couple of previews. Particularly a Chicago preview where our first cut was a three-hour cut,” Columbus recalled. “Parents afterwards said it was too long, the kids said it was too short. I thought, well, the kids presumably have a shorter attention span, so this is a good thing.”

The final cut ran at two hours and 32 minutes, cutting out much of the mischievous poltergeist, Peeves’, parts.

“We have to put Peeves back in the movie, who was cut from the movie,” Columbus urged.

Daniel Radcliffe receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star and is joined by Chris Hardwick and Chris Columbus. Photo: Mike Nelson/EPA/Shutterstock

Columbus, who only directed the first two “Harry Potter” films, also told The Hollywood Reporter that he would be interested in working on a movie adaptation of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and was hopeful that Daniel Radcliff, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson would all reprise their roles.