The long-simmering feud between Kanye West and Drake is officially over.

That’s the takeaway from a pair of Instagram posts issued on Tuesday by the rappers.

In his post, Drake shares video of comedian Dave Chappelle in his Toronto home, who marvels at the size and scope of the posh pad. In addition Chappelle points to all the talent that Drake has assembled in his abode, including West.

That’s followed by a second video, featuring Drake with his arm around West’s neck as they mug for the camera.

Meanwhile, West’s post features a photo of himself and Drake alongside music producer and executive J. Prince.

To make it clear the beef was squashed, West added an emoji of a dove with an olive branch in its beak.

Prince, in fact, has been responsible for bringing the rappers together, with both slated to perform at an upcoming benefit concert he’s organizing for Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving six consecutive life sentences.

Prince shared that same photo on Twitter, writing, “What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada.”