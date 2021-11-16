What happened at the party did not stay at the party.

On Monday, the “911” rapper was at the Range Rover Leadership Summit where he carried CEO and President of Jaguar Land Rover North America Joe Eberhardt around on his shoulders during the afterparty.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jean can be seen carrying Eberhardt until he falls forwards onto his head. Luckily Eberhardt was okay and only had to leave the party early.

Social media was quick to react, even with some realizing that Jean often carries people around at parties. Thankfully this seems to be the first time anyone fell.

I'm sorry why is this a habit for Wyclef Jean???? pic.twitter.com/WBf3z7gGug — kyle (@Munzenrieder) November 16, 2021

I- Did they hire Wyclef to give piggyback rides? What was this supposed to be??? pic.twitter.com/pfwcIcM7Kx — We’re In Hell (@WereInHellYT) November 16, 2021

Apparently Wyclef does this at all his events pic.twitter.com/VRsVu5ZWaE — Attachment: 1 Video (@bruce__kush) November 16, 2021

Please please please hire Wyclef Jean for the Tesla Christmas party https://t.co/1qUH5rAcmm — E. B. White Widow (@vonDoomstein) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Jean has also reunited with Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel for The Fugees reunion tour to celebrate the 25h anniversary of their album The Score. The tour will wrap in late December.