What happened at the party did not stay at the party.

On Monday, the “911” rapper was at the Range Rover Leadership Summit where he carried CEO and President of Jaguar Land Rover North America Joe Eberhardt around on his shoulders during the afterparty.

READ MORE: The Fugees Are Going On Tour: Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean & Pras Michel Reunite

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jean can be seen carrying Eberhardt until he falls forwards onto his head. Luckily Eberhardt was okay and only had to leave the party early.

Social media was quick to react, even with some realizing that Jean often carries people around at parties. Thankfully this seems to be the first time anyone fell.

Meanwhile, Jean has also reunited with Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel for The Fugees reunion tour to celebrate the 25h anniversary of their album The Score. The tour will wrap in late December.