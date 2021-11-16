Rumours of a budding romance between former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and one-time “Real Housewives of New York” star Kelly Killoren Bensimon are not true.

Or at least that’s the message coming from A-Rod’s rep after a report in Page Six linked the pair romantically.

According to Page Six, an “insider” claimed that that two “have a cute and flirty text relationship,” and that Rodriguez has “asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Bensimon — who is currently a realtor — confirmed that she and Rodriguez have “been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman.”

However, Rodriguez’s rep told Page Six that Bensimon “reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it. There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there.”

Meanwhile, a “source close to the situation” confirmed to E! News that claims to know “100 per cent” that the two are not dating.