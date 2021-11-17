Britney Spears has an update for fans now that she’s finally free from her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer shared her plans on social media now that her nightmare is over.

“I’ve been in a conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in.

“I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference, and I’m grateful for that. It’s nice. It’s really nice.”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Says She’s ‘So Happy’ Britney Spears Gets To Have The ‘Future She Wants’ (Exclusive)

The singer went on, “I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off.

“I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021

Spears thanked her fans again and the #FreeBritney movement.

“You guys rock,” she gushed. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything, and because of you guys and awareness of what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them.

“Honestly, I think you guys saved my life in a way. One hundred per cent.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears Is Thinking About Having Another Baby

The singer shared the clip alongside a caption that hinted she may be about to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Adele by doing a tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

She then took a swipe at her family once again in her Instagram caption, which included: “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralizing and degrading!!!!

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for… yes including my church going mother!!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut… but not this time… I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!”

ET Canada has contacted Winfrey’s rep for comment.