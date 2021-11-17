Iman is opening up about her and David Bowie’s “epic romance” almost five years after his death.

“David said it was love at first sight,” Iman, who shares daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, 21, with Bowie, tells People. “It took me a few months but I got there.

“I knew him as the man, David Jones, his real name. And not the rock star.”

Bowie passed away in 2016 after a secret battle with cancer. Iman has now created her first fragrance, Love Memoir, which she says is a tribute to their “epic romance.”

David Bowie and Iman. Credit: Getty — Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

The pair tied the knot in Florence in 1992 after meeting in 1990 in Los Angeles. Iman insists that she hadn’t intended to move to L.A., but says it happened for a reason.

She tells the mag, “It’s not one of my favourite places. It’s so vast but I personally believe now that was my destiny. My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David.”

Iman gushes of their chemistry, “David was beyond handsome. He oozed charisma.”

“If David was not in my life, I don’t know if I would have had the courage to start Iman Cosmetics [in 1994]” she says. “I asked him, ‘What if it fails?’ and he said, ‘If you don’t try, you’ll never know if it succeeds.’ He was very proud that it was one of the first lines to be very inclusive. Very chuffed, as he would say. Pleasantly happy.”

She also mentions that 1983 MTV clip, which resurfaced earlier this year, in which Bowie spoke about racial diversity.

“David was very aware of racial inequality,” Iman shares. “There is a famous video of him on MTV asking why they’re not hiring or showcasing Black musicians. He was very enlightened.

“I think David was able to open up more because with us, he felt safe. And I think his fans saw that he laughed and smiled more. I felt cherished. Cherished and safe.”

Iman adds of the grieving process, “There are days that are harder than others but the memories are not all sad of why the person isn’t here. The memories are now of great it was.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me.”

She insists she has no plans to marry again — a question her daughter brought up recently.

Iman shares, “I said ‘No, I will not.’ I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.’

“I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets,” she says. “So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives.”