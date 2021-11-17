Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Jordan shared a series of cute snaps on his Instagram Story, showing the pair posing for selfies, with him adding: “It’s been a year crazy!!”

Credit: Instagram/Michael B. Jordan

Harvey also posted a sneak peek of the lovebirds’ custom-made Chef’s Tasting Menu on her own Instagram Story.

She then said “Happy anniversary my love” as she shared a boomerang clip of Jordan at the dinner table.

The anniversary comes after Lori’s dad, “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey, shared his approval of the relationship once again.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” he told People. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy.

“He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways. But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

Harvey and Jordan confirmed they were a couple in January after being spotted together multiple times.