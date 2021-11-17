Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, speaks to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday, marking her first talk-show appearance in about a decade.

The interview brings back fond memories for Markle, who used to go to numerous auditions on the Warner Bros. years ago.

The former “Suits” star tells the host, “I would park at Gate 3 and scoot on over, and what was so nice was that the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!’ So the drive in today was very different.

“I think they probably said it to everybody. That’s how nice they were.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Afghan Refugees Housed At Military Base

DeGeneres also points out that Markle drove to auditions in a “very special car.”

Markle laughs, “Yes, it had a life of its own. I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door.

“After auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Texts Reveal ‘Constant Berating’ Of Prince Harry By Royal Family Over Her Strained Relationship With Father

As DeGeneres questions whether anyone would ever see her unusual technique, Markle jokes: “I would play it off… I would go like, ‘I’m just looking for my résumé and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it’s back there!'”

Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, starred on “Suits” in 2011-2018. She’s also appeared in movies such as “Remember Me”, “Horrible Bosses”, “When Sparks Fly”, and “Random Encounters”.