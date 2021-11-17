Maggie Gyllenhaal had an unusual request for husband Peter Sarsgaard while directing him in an episode of the series “Homemade”.

While promoting his new Disney+ series “Dopesick” on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, Sarsgaard revealed Gyllenhaal directed him in a scene in which he makes love to a tree.

“It’s really lovely being directed by your wife,” he says of the couple’s segment, “Penelope”, in the Netflix pandemic anthology. Set during a plague more devastating than the COVID-19 pandemic, the film follows a man as he loses his grip on reality and has sex with a tree.

“It builds up to it in a very natural way, and it totally makes sense,” Sarsgaard adds.

Meyers quips, “It seems to me that she gave you a role that, maybe, you would only offer to a husband.”

The couple shot the film in the early days of the pandemic on their Vermont property, with Sarsgaard saying he has a special connection to this tree now.

“Every time I walk past this tree I have this kind of… I can’t look at the tree, the tree can’t look at me,” he jokes.

Despite the unconventional on-screen romance in “Penelope”, Sarsgaard stepped in front of the camera again for Gyllenhaal in the upcoming drama “The Lost Daughter” with Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman.

“We had this incredible experience on ‘The Lost Daughter’, again, one of the first films out in COVID. In August of 2020 we went to a Greek island called Spetses, which is incredible,” he says. “We all quarantined for 14 days and we made this movie, end of September/October. It’s incredible… I really, truly love being directed by my wife.”