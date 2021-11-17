The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is getting more candid than ever.

In a new interview with People, Porsha Williams talks about her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha, in which she opens up about her struggles with depression and contemplating suicide as a child.

READ MORE: Porsha Williams’ ‘RHOA’ Spinoff Is Here! Watch The Trailer

“It was very therapeutic and hard as hell,” the 40-year-old says of writing the book. “I wanted to talk about those moments of despair, how I came out of them, and what it took to get there. Everything I have been through has made me the woman I am today.”

In the book, Williams talks about being bullied when she was in middle school, which led her to thoughts of suicide.

“I was too young to even understand what I was dealing with,” she recalls. “It wasn’t until I was about 29 that I really identified with the word ‘depression’.”

At the time, her mother sent her to therapy, but the sessions didn’t last.

“I developed different skills to survive,” Williams says. “Like speaking positively to myself and not focusing in on all of the negative.”

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 9 Seasons

As an adult, Williams has gone back to seeing a therapist, though, and her husband Simon Guobadia has been supportive, as well.

“He’s a big advocate for going to therapy, so he’s done a lot of work on himself, and I have been doing a lot of work on myself,” she says. “I knew very early on that he was the one for me.”

Williams is now ready to embark on the next chapter of her life after announcing her exit from “RHOA” for her own spinoff in September.

“I was just saying to my mom, ‘Look where my life is today.’ I feel absolutely blessed. No matter what has happened, I still thank God for all of it.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.