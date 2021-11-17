Not every idea the “Office” writers had got past John Krasinski.

In the new book Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, the actor reveals the one scene he outright refused to shoot.

As revealed in an excerpt published by the New York Post, the scene in question was written for the season 8 episode “After House”, in which Krasinski’s character Jim was intended to “make out” with Pam’s replacement Cathy, played by Lindsey Broad.

In the scene, Jim and Cathy find themselves on a work trip in a Florida hotel room, while Pam was stuck at home on maternity leave.

But Krasinski didn’t like the idea and wasn’t going to let it happen.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down … I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it,’” he recalls, adding that he took his concern directly to creator Greg Daniels.

“My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience,” Krasinski adds. “They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where, if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.”

In the end, Daniels was convinced to scrap the cheating storyline, though he did defend having Jim and Pam at odds in the run-up to the series finale.

“I feel like that kind of worry was good in terms of the fans’ engagement. I think they knew what was coming,” Daniels says. “They were very comfortable with the show they were getting, and I needed to worry them that maybe I was going to give them a bad ending so they were happy when they got a good ending.”