Channing Tatum is taking a seat in the director’s chair.

The 41-year-old actor is making his directorial debut with the heartfelt comedy “Dog”. Tatum co-directed the film with “Magic Mike” screenwriter and producer Reid Carolin.

READ MORE: Jenna Dewan Files To Remove Channing Tatum’s Last Name Following Divorce

Tatum will also star in the film as Army Ranger Briggs, alongside his furry buddy Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog). The two former army rangers buckle up in a 1984 Ford Bronco and road trip down the Pacific Coast with hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral. Over the span of the trip, they drive each other completely crazy, break a few laws, and nearly escape death, but they will also learn to let their guards down and find happiness.

The official trailer for “Dog” dropped today:

The upcoming film will see Tatum returning to the screen in 2022 after his last live-action film leads in 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Logan Lucky”. Tatum will also star opposite Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City”, a romantic-comedy adventure.

Photo: Elevation Pictures in Canada

This process of making @DogTheFilm has been one of the craziest journeys of my life! Also, if you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you. pic.twitter.com/bCEQY1qqbL — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 17, 2021

READ MORE: Channing Tatum Faces Impossible Test In A Freezing River On NatGeo’s ‘Running Wild’

“Dog” is set to hit theatres on Feb. 18, 2022.