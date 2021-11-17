Jeremy Renner only wants to do things on his own terms.

The “Hawkeye” actor chats to Men’s Health in a new interview, discussing how he tends to go against the grain in Hollywood.

Joking he won’t be launching an alcohol brand any time soon, Renner laughs: “Everyone is like, ‘You should buy a tequila brand.’ F**k that. I bought a bunch of fire trucks. So f**k you, Ryan Reynolds or George Clooney or whoever, I’ll come put out the fire on your agave farm.”

He adds of the lessons he’s learned in Hollywood: “Once you’re fired, then you become a real actor. Networks can kiss my whole a**. Never take a job for money.”

Jeremy Renner. Credit: TURE LILLEGRAVEN

Renner may be a huge actor now but it hasn’t always been an easy ride for him. He explains how for five and a half years he lived in a studio apartment in Hollywood without electricity, gas, or hot water.

“So I learned to play guitar. I lit candles. I made a vibe out of it. I said, ‘Hey, look, this is romantic. It’s not depressing that I can’t afford power.’ If I sat and cried about it, which I probably did once or twice, it doesn’t really move the needle. Changing and shifting your perspective, that’s the only thing we have control of in perpetuity.”

Renner says there were times when his entire monthly food budget would be 10 dollars and that he’d live on a case of Top Ramen and maybe treat himself to McDonald’s when it had the two-burgers-for-25-cents special on.

“I always thought, At least I’m doing a job that I love,” the star tells the mag. “I’m glad I’m not doing a job just for a paycheque. That’d be f**king miserable. And most people are.”

Jeremy Renner. Credit: TURE LILLEGRAVEN

Renner says that he turned down the title role in “Hellboy”: “I said no to more money than I’ll probably ever make, I was focused on what I wanted to do and how. I just felt if I wasn’t connected to the material, even though it was a great director and a great job, I don’t know how I’m going to do anything exceptional.”

He says of the impact his role in “The Hurt Locker” had: “So many soldiers would come up to me like, ‘This is something I cannot explain to my wife. Now she can watch and have a f**king understanding of what the f**k I’m talking about.’

“And it helped their marriage. They were going to get divorced. They’re done. This guy did like eight tours—f**king eight tours. Insane. This is not cinema, we’re not talking about people sitting at this theatre and eating popcorn and watching a movie. A different thing was happening. It was amazing, man. I don’t get that out of a Marvel movie.”

Renner also discusses his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco and the allegations she made against him in 2015. The pair divorced in late 2014 after 10 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Pacheco then accused Renner of talking about killing her and himself, claiming he had “ongoing substance abuse” issues, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2019. The pair share daughter Ava, 8.

Renner insists, “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense. It only empowers it… If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s**t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”