‘Bachelor’ fans were shocked when ex-Bachelorette Hannah Brown crashed Peter Weber’s season of the show.

The two had an intense relationship during her “Bachelorette” season as Weber was one of the top three finalists, famously sharing an intimate moment on their fantasy-suite date.

But now Brown reveals that’s not all that happened between them.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Asks For ‘Prayers’ After Suffering Neck Injury

Speaking to People magazine, she reminisces on their time on the show: “I was so upset breaking up with him. I know he really did care about me and he’s such a great guy. I was really confused.”

In her new book God Bless This Mess, the Bachelorette writes about her final tryst with “Pilot Pete”.

At the engagement party for “Bachelor In Paradise” alumni Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Brown and Weber snuck away together.

“He was like, ‘I have so much to tell you,'” Brown writes, describing how they went on to have an awkward encounter in the bedroom. “The chemistry just wasn’t there… It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

READ MORE: Kelley Flanagan Admits She Told Peter Weber ‘Lose My Number’ After Things Ended ‘Really Badly’

Brown would choose Jed Wyatt in her season, but that relationship ended before the finale aired. She also hasn’t spoken to Weber since the engagement party.

“Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment,” she says. “I don’t wish ill on anybody. And I’m in a really good place.”