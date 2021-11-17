The Queen of England is in good health and back at work.

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II returned to official duties, holding her first royal engagement since spending a night in hospital last month due to an unspecified ailment.

At Windsor Castle, the Queen received British General Sir Nick Carter, who is stepping down in his role as chief of the defence staff, the head of the country’s armed forces.

After shaking Sir Carter’s hand, the Queen remarked, “It’s rather sad.”

“I know, eight years as the chief of staff,” Carter said, to which Her Majesty noted, “The is a long time.”

Carter added, “It is a long time. In fact, the only person who’s done longer, I’m told, is Lord Mountbatten. So I’m quite surprised by that.”

The Queen said that once one is in the job, it must be rather easy to continue, to which Carter said, “Yes, I think that’s right. Although, I have to say, I think the time comes when it is ready to move on and do other things.”

Following her hospital visit, the Queen was advised by doctors to cancel most of her engagements while she recuperated.

On Sunday, she pulled out of London’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial due to a sprained back, which a Buckingham Palace source said was not related to her earlier medical condition.