Penelope Cruz is continuing one of her most fruitful collaborations.

The Oscar-winning actress is on the new cover of Variety, talking about her latest film with director Pedro Almodóvar, “Parallel Mothers”.

“My priority now is my children. I love acting, but I don’t feel a need to be doing it all the time,” she says of being selective about her projects. “I was one of those people who would wake up in the middle of the night to answer emails. I had a deep relationship with my Blackberry. That has consequences, and that was not a rhythm I wanted to keep up.”

READ MORE: Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Make A Movie In Spanish Comedy ‘Official Competition’

Talking about her relationship with Almodóvar, Cruz says, “He’s never mean, but if I do a take he doesn’t like or if he feels like I’m not giving 100 per cent, he tells me. On sets we change the way we act together. We create a distance when shooting, which protects the relationship. But even though to the outside observer, it may not look like I’m hanging out with my best friend, I know everything about him. I know when he’s in a good mood or when he’s worried. He cannot lie to me, and I’m the same way with him. I don’t even try.”

Cruz has appeared in seven films from the acclaimed director, beginning with 1997’s “Live Flesh” and continuing through the 2019 semi-autobiographical film “Pain and Glory”.

In the interview, the actress reveals that she became enamoured with Almodóvar’s work when she saw his 1990 hit “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” as a teenager.

“When I saw ‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’ it was like a revolution for me. It was revolutionary to have somebody so open-minded and so brave speaking his mind at a time when my country was changing so much,” she recalls. “He was a figure that was representing that freedom of speech with an incredible intelligence and great sense of humour.”

READ MORE: Penelope Cruz Doesn’t Like Being Called Beautiful: ‘I Don’t Think Of Myself In Those Terms’

In “Parallel Mothers”, Cruz plays a woman with fluid sexual orientation, which she says went unspoken in her conversations with the director.

“In none of the hundreds of meetings we had about the script did Pedro or I look for a label about what happens to Janis. Never once. We didn’t need to,” she explains. “I don’t think it was the first time Janis was with a woman, but I also don’t think it was planned. It’s not, are they this or are they that? With Pedro there are no labels, and I love that about him. That’s the way that I see life.”

As for working with Almodóvar in the future, Cruz has some ideas about what kind of roles she’d like to play.

“Every single character he’s given to me was something new that he’s never seen me do before,” she says. “I want him to do more comedy. I would love to do something like ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’. I’d be maybe even a little more scared to do something funny than something serious.”