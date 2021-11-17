Adele’s latest album 30 may be about her divorce from Simon Konecki, but she wouldn’t rule out walking down the aisle in the future.

The singer chats to John Mayer in an interview set to air Friday, the day of her album’s release, on SiriusXM Hits 1.

.@Adele still believes in the power of marriage. Check out her full interview with @JohnMayer this Friday, 11/19, on @SiriusXMHits1. pic.twitter.com/GRyrgPw4Np — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) November 17, 2021

As Mayer asks Adele whether he should get married, she replies: “Yes! You should get married.

“I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage, and I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that and, like, I gave up on it.

“But, yes I think you should. I can’t really say why but I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life.

“Sadly, it didn’t work out. But, you know, I miss being married.”

READ MORE: Adele ‘Cries’ And Celebrates With Friends At ’30’ Album Release Party

Adele and Konecki, who married in 2018 before announcing their split in 2019, share nine-year-old son Angelo.

The singer recently told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that she thinks her ex “probably saved my life.”

“He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me.

“Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it,” she went on, referring to her meteoric rise to fame. “I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it.”

Adele also speaks to Mayer about what it’s like releasing music a year late with lyrics that she may not relate to anymore, as well as revealing whether she’ll be heading out on tour anytime soon.