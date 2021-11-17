Click to share this via email

Netflix just dropped the brand new teaser for “Ozark”s fourth and final season.

The clip promises, “No ending is reached by accident,” suggesting fans are in for quite the treat.

The teaser is narrated by Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde, who says: “Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen.

“It creates a snowball effect, causes other people to make decisions. The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling.”

An array of first look images have also been revealed.

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in episode 402 of “Ozark”. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw in episode 403 of “Ozark”. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 401 of “Ozark”. Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in “Ozark”. Credit: Netflix — Netflix © 2021

The streaming service captioned the vid, “All decisions have consequences.”

The teaser comes after Netflix confirmed fans could expect the first half of season 4 on Jan. 21, 2022.

The final season of the show, which stars Bateman and Laura Linney as suburbanites-turned-criminals Marty and Wendy Byrde, will air in two parts, with the second expected to debut later in 2022.