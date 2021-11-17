Adele is opening herself up more than ever before on her new album.

This week, Stereogum published an advanced review of 30, the singer’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 25, out this Friday, Nov. 19.

In the review, the writer reveals the contents of the voice notes included on the R&B ballad “My Little Love”, in which Adele directly addresses her son, Angelo, about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

“I wanted you to have everything I never had,” she tells Angelo in one of the clips.

She adds in another, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.”

In an interview with Vogue last month, Adele explained that the voice notes were recorded at the suggestion of her therapist, who was helping her work through the divorce.

“I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing,” she tells her son, adding, “I love your dad because he gave you to me.”

In another moment at the end of the song, Adele is heard in a voicemail left for a friend in which she tearfully says, “I have a hangover, which never helps.”