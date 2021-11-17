Click to share this via email

“The Crown” has found its latest Prince William, it’s been reported.

According to Variety, Senan West, 13 – who is the son of Dominic West – is set to play William as he begins to become a young man.

West, who was thought to have auditioned via a tape submitted by his agent, will make his debut in the final episodes of season 5.

The teenager will star alongside his dad Dominic, who is taking over from Josh O’Conner as Prince Charles.

Elizabeth Debicki is set to replace Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana.

It’s not known if Diana’s tragic death in 1997, when William had just turned 15, will be shown on the show. However, the recent casting suggests viewers will see the lead up to the crash in Paris and possibly what happens afterwards.

Dodi Fayed, who died in the crash alongside Diana, will be played by Khalid Abdalla.

Imelda Staunton is set to take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of the show, while Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

Lesley Manville will take on the role of Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major.

“The Crown” season 5 will premiere in November 2022.