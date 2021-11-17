Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Outrage guarantees clicks and this list of top 10 all-time songstresses is certainly generating outrage.

When thinking of iconic female singers, music fans often name Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and… Addison Rae? Barstool Sports listed Rae, 21, among its greatest singers list and many online are protesting the inclusion.

READ MORE: Whitney Houston Hologram To Headline Las Vegas Residency

Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time pic.twitter.com/tQJOHnhl6I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 16, 2021

For the uninitiated, Rae is an American media personality who got her start on TikTok before transitioning to acting, music – one non-album single to be specific – and even a guest correspondent gig for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Rae rounds out a mighty list featuring (in descending order) Carey, Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Franklin, Beyonce, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner and Adele.

Barstool Sports “Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time” claims the “rankings are generated from data gathered by the ULL,” the acronym for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Rae’s hometown.

READ MORE: Adele ‘Cries’ And Celebrates With Friends At ’30’ Album Release Party

No recent research was published by ULL pertaining to female singers, according to E! News, suggesting the whole thing may be a gag.

Still, the Internet reacted as the Internet typically does.

No one: Barstool Sports: “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time bro! Addison Rae, legend! Ashlee Simpson, GOATED!” pic.twitter.com/2S8Nod4nFG — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 16, 2021

This list is causing me to say this phrase for the first time ever: stick to sports. Addison Rae, Jojo, and Ashlee Simpson being on this list is blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/JhOYWJgYBc — DomBob (@RobVanDom) November 17, 2021

The fact Addison Rae is on the list is making me so mad rn https://t.co/dM09gN6OnE — Tripp Bagarus (@tripp4america) November 16, 2021