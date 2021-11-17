Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a lot on their hands.

The couple, who met on the set of “Fargo”, share two sons: Ennis, 3, and James Robert, 7 months. Dunst recently dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked motherhood.

“We call him ‘Big Kahuna,’” Dunst teased, via Just Jared. “He’s 22 pounds for a seven-month-old… All he wants to do is bounce, walk, be like his brother and walk around.

“He just wants to walk and run, he doesn’t even know what crawling is,” she continued. “I’ve been sleep training a 7-month-old so I had a crying baby all night last night so I’m hanging on by a thread. He was so good and then last night it was like the s**t hit the fan.

Adding, “I was sleeping a half hour in between shoving a pacifier in his mouth.”

Dunst also dished on her future wedding to her “Fargo” co-star.

”I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding. I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We’ll do it very soon,” she shared. “He’s my favourite actor… I’ve made children with him so I really, really like him a lot.”

Dunst elaborated on the spark between the two actors.

“We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors. We got together after [‘Fargo’],” she said. “I just knew he was awesome and that we were about to work together.

“I watched all of ‘Friday Night Lights’ for the first time. We were cold in Calgary and there wasn’t much to do so I went on a Jesse Plemons hit. [But] I have not seen [‘Breaking Bad’] and I feel weird about it. That’s the last thing he wants to watch with me.”