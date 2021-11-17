The Kennedy cousins reunited in New York City for a heartwarming dinner.

Maria Shriver shared a lovely photo from dinner with cousins Caroline Kennedy and Sydney McKelvy on Instagram this week.

“These two! They are everything to me! Last night, here in the Big Apple, I got to break bread and break into laughter with my two cousins, @sydneylmck and @amb_kennedy,” the caption reads.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Credits Exercise And ‘Good Worship Music’ For Helping Him Through Hard Days, Maria Shriver Defends Actor Amid Social Media Backlash

Shriver takes a moment to appreciate their bond, continuing, “I never had a sister, but these two have made up for that. I’ve known them my entire life. I hadn’t seen them since before covid — our longest stretch not seeing one another.”

Caroline is a former ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, while McKelvy is the daughter of President JFK’s sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford. Shriver is the daughter of his sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver and an NBC News journalist.

READ MORE: Patrick Schwarzenegger On Hoda Kotb Trying To Set Up Mom Maria Shriver With Lenny Kravitz

She finishes her post with thoughts on reuniting with loved ones, writing:

“How glorious to be reunited! To not skip a beat. I left feeling full, feeling blessed, and hopeful that we will gather again soon. I hope you have people in your life where you can pick up right where you left up, who make you feel seen and safe, who love you no matter what you order or what you eat, 😍 who just love the heck out of you! Nothing else on life comes close! #inspireheartsandminds“.