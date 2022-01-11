Two men have been placed under arrest as suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, shot to death back in November.

Dolph, 36, was shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Dolph was shot through a bakery window by what was described at the times as an assailant or assailants in a vehicle.

Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop owner Maurice Hill said the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. local time on Nov. 17 in South Memphis. Dolph had been targeted in past attacks, according to TMZ.

The “100 Shots” rapper was struck by multiple bullets in Hollywood in 2017. He required surgery after being struck in the arms and buttocks. In early 2017, his SUV was also shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A statement from the Memphis Police Department stated he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief CJ Davis is on the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of Airways. Please see the update below. pic.twitter.com/88vikuTOpP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

On Jan. 11, TMZ reported that a months-long manhunt has resulted in the capture of 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Officers in Indiana, wanted on several charges including first-degree murder. In addition, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith was also booked on a first-degree murder that same day.

Both Young Dolph accused gunmen are in custody.

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson and Cornelius Smith (the gunman wearing the Bass Pro Hat.) pic.twitter.com/HVdxWQE1X2 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 11, 2022

Dolph’s fifth solo studio album, Rich Slave, marked his first and only top five album on the Billboard 200, debuting at no. 4. His latest release, 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2 with Key Glock marked the pair’s second top 10 project. Dolph also has collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty.

Stars have been taking to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes.

RIP Dolph. Shit sad. — The Goat (@thegame) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 17, 2021

DAMN! This One Hurt 😞

RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

