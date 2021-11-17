Rapper Young Dolph’s life has reportedly been taken too soon, following a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Dolph, 36, is said to have been shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, according to Fox 13 Memphis. Dolph was shot through a bakery window by an assailant or assailants in a vehicle.

Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop owner Maurice Hill said the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. local time in South Memphis. Dolph had been targeted in past attacks, according to TMZ.

The “100 Shots” rapper was struck by multiple bullets in Hollywood in 2017. He required surgery after being struck in the arms and buttocks. In early 2017, his SUV was also shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dolph’s fifth solo studio album, Rich Slave, marked his first and only top five album on the Billboard 200, debuting at no. 4. His latest release, 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2 with Key Glock marked the pair’s second top 10 project. Dolph also has collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty.