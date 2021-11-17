Brooke Shields didn’t realize how hard it would be to send her daughter to college for the first time.

She spoke about dropping off daughter Rowan during her Wednesday appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, calling it “the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“You want them to be happy but you really don’t want them to be happy,” Shields says with a laugh.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Tries To Win Cary Elwes’ Heart And Home In ‘A Castle For Christmas’ Trailer

When asked about the final moments with Rowan, she says the part that got her was when they drove away.

“It was the rearview mirror,” she explains, reenacting her crying sounds as they left.

“She’s thriving and it’s so great, but you just sit there going like ‘for the last eighteen years, she’s been in my house and she’s not in my house anymore,'” the actress continues.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Details Recent Femur Injury: ‘It Was The Worst Injury I Ever Had

Her husband Chris Henchy had a sense of humour about the situation at least.

“My husband was so funny, he was like, ‘Well, we can either fly there or drive.’ He said, ‘Do you want to cry in a car or do you want to cry in an airplane?’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to cry with that many people on an airplane,’ ” she recounts.