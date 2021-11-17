Adele says she “went to hell and back” to make the new 30 album.

In a nearly hour-long interview with Apple Music, the singer reveals to Zane Lowe how making the album was an emotional, but cathartic experience for her.

She says, “It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.’”

Usually named after her age when she writes them, the albums are often a reflection of Adele’s inner world at the time.

Speaking on the story behind this album, she explains, “I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was. And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like I’ve got to get over there. And wasn’t opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that.”

The singer believes 30 can be more than just an emotional outlet for her, and hopes it can help people. She continues, “And I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people’s lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On’ could actually save a few lives. I really, really do.”

One of the people she’s hoping it will help is her own 9-year-old son Angelo.

“His happiness is my happiness, but I also have a lot of other things going on that went on before [he was] born, that have been going on since [he was] born, and will go on when [he] leave[s] me, when [he flies] the nest,” she says.

Adele goes on to explain her intentions with her new album in hopes it will explain her divorce to her son one day. “I could’ve really done with a record like that for me to really forgive my parents for a lot of the things.”

Adele’s 30 album comes out on Friday.