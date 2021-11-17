Ciara paid a visit to the White House, and it was a family affair.

On Wednesday, the “Promise” singer and her three children — sons Win Harrison and Future Zahir, and daughter Sienna Princess — met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

As People reported, the purpose of her visit was to promote awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a White House push to encourage vaccinations for children aged 5-11.

“She has been eager to engage around vaccinations and particularly interested in promoting children vaccinations,” said a White House official of Ciara’s visit.

“From the White House perspective, we are always looking for trusted messengers who we know from polling are the best people to convince people to get vaccinated,” the official continued. “That is no different for parents and their young children.”

According to People, Ciara — who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — was on hand to take questions about the vaccine’s efficacy for children, as well as record some digital content about child vaccinations.

During their visit, Ciara and her kids had an unexpected encounter with President Joe Biden, who was heading to Marine One on his way to Michigan to promote his Build Back Better infrastructure legislation.

As the New York Post reported, when Biden spotted Ciara and his wife on a White House balcony, he doubled back in order say a quick hello to the singer and her family before continuing on.