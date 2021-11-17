Freddie Prinze Jr. is well-known for his acting, but not as many fans know of his first love: wrestling.

The actor hopes to share that love with the world in his new podcast “WWFreddie – Wrestling With Freddie”.

Freddie Prinze Jr – Photo: iHeartMedia

Prinze Jr. will host the podcast, which is part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network, and talk about everything from his time as a writer on the WWE to getting up close and personal with current wrestlers and even Hall of Famers.

Some of the planned guests include the actor’s own brother and “king of the ring” Xavier Woods.

In the mid 2000’s, Prinze Jr. worked as a writer, producer, and even director for WWE’s “Smackdown”.

“I was on the jet with Vince [McMahon] for every episode. I made every live show; I just didn’t go overseas. That was it and it would drive him nuts, but I was there all the time,” he said. “I saw people’s careers get made and destroyed on a whim. I would fight sometimes and Vince would laugh!”

He was paid in stock instead of earning a salary, which he eventually sold when the company embarked on the XFL venture.

The “She’s All That” actor left the show after deciding to focus on being a father to his two children with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Episodes of “Wrestling With Freddie” will be released every Wednesday with the first episode coming out Nov. 17.