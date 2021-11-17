Those Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian rumours aren’t exactly dying down, especially with more photographic evidence of the “Saturday Night Live” star and the “KUWTK” mogul emerging.

That latest pic comes from an unlikely source: Flavor Flav, with the Public Enemy rapper sharing a photo of himself, Davidson and Kardashian, accompanied by her mom Kris Jenner.

According to the caption he wrote for the photo, the gathering was in celebration of Davidson’s birthday (he turned 28 on Tuesday, Nov. 16).

Wrote Flav: “[C]elebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Kardashian, Jenner and Davidson are also wearing matching outfits.

Neither Davidson nor Kardashian have confirmed nor denied that they’re an item, but they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions since she hosted Global‘s “Saturday Night Live” last month, reportedly going out to dinner and holding hands during an outing together at California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm.