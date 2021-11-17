Country singer Luke Bryan is taking on a Las Vegas residency in February, a city he has some very fond memories of – including one of his biggest casino wins.

He recounts the story of his blackjack escapade with Audacy’s “Rob+Holly”, beginning, “The coolest thing I’ve ever done gambling was, we had a day off in Vegas and then I had a show the next night somewhere out West.”

Since it was a day off for the singer, he wanted to play a few rounds of blackjack before the Georgia Bulldogs played at noon.

“I get down there at like 11:30 a.m. and I know I don’t have much time, and I sit down and I won 14 hands in a row and I won $60,000 in 14 hands,” he recalls.

“I did not mean to win that much money, I just, it happened,” Bryan says, surprising himself. “I sat down and the first card, I just started winning. I think it was six total minutes, I won 60 grand, I got up and then I went and just watched my Georgia Bulldogs.”

If the singer won that much in six minutes, who knows how much he might win during his nine-show residency in Vegas.