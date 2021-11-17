Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek is impressed with Lady Gaga — and her parents.

While the “House of Gucci” co-stars worked the red carpet at the film’s New York premiere in Lincoln Center, Hayek complimented Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

“Your mom is hot,” Hayek told Gaga, according to a report from E! News.

“I know, my mom is so hot!” Gaga agreed.

“She’s so beautiful!” Hayek responded, “By the way, your dad is hot too.”

“Don’t tell my mother!” Gaga joked of Hayek’s compliment for her father, Joseph Germanotta.

Later, Hayek shared praise for Gaga, who portrays Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the new movie.

“She’s amazing. She’s such an inspiration. She is always fresh,” said Hayek of Gaga. “There are these choices that are smart and intriguing and original. She’s a professional and she is so passionate about it. It’s contagious.”

“House of Gucci” premieres in theatres on Friday, Nov. 24.