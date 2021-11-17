Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber is a woman of many talents, but one area she lacks confidence in is singing.

In a round of fan questions on her YouTube channel, the model answered questions from her favourite Met Gala look to her preference for vampires or werewolves.

One fan asked whether she had ever sung on stage with her husband Justin Bieber.

“That would be tragic,” she answered without hesitation.

“I don’t have a bad voice, but I can’t sing like a singer can sing,” she continued. “I would be so mortified.”

It looks like a duet may not be in the cards for the married couple.

Bieber is active on her YouTube channel, where she shares behind the scenes videos of her life such as a “Get Ready With Me” video as she prepared for the 2021 Met Gala.